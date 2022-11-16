Crews respond to a fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

Video from CSFD 11/15/22. Commercial structure fire along El Paso St.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

At about 6:20 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting “heavy smoke” in a structure along N. El Paso Street. The area is north of Fillmore Street and a few blocks east of N. Nevada Avenue. CSFD was reporting the building on fire was a commercial structure.

Last time this article was updated crews were still battling the fire. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

