Crews battle small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the fire was close to E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Union Boulevard. Based off a view from the KKTV 11 News Cheyenne Mountain camera, the fire was closer to the MLK Bypass, south of the Evergreen Cemetery.
Last time this article was updated at 3:45 p.m., the fire was still burning.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.