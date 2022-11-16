Crews battle small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced the fire was close to E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Union Boulevard. Based off a view from the KKTV 11 News Cheyenne Mountain camera, the fire was closer to the MLK Bypass, south of the Evergreen Cemetery.

Last time this article was updated at 3:45 p.m., the fire was still burning.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire 77777711*82C3 W4,E23,BC3,E9,IC1,73

E FOUNTAIN BL/S UNION BL

GRASS/BRUSH FIRE - SMALL — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 16, 2022

