Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic are both being placed on paid administrative leave following an in-custody death Tuesday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, its dispatch center received a 911 call around 4:41 p.m. that a man was experiencing a mental health episode inside a home in the 200 block of Mount View Lane. A member of CSPD’s Crisis Response Team (CRT) was sent to the area.

The officer sent to the area reported that once they were on scene, they located a man matching the description in the middle of the roadway. CSPD says as the officer tried to escort the man out of the roadway, a struggle ensued, leading a paramedic to help the officer.

Police say the man was then put in handcuffs, but some time later become unresponsive. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Per department policy, CSPD says both the police officer and the paramedic will be placed on paid administrative leave. As of tonight, neither has been named. Police tell 11 news that the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and any additional information will be released by them.

The original story’s text is below:

Part of a Colorado Springs roadway was closed by police Tuesday night.

Last time this article was updated at 5:45 p.m., very few details were available. Police had taped off part of Mt. View Lane just to the east of N. Nevada Avenue. The area is just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information in connection to a law enforcement presence impacting traffic.

