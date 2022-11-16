City releases a draft for the ConnectCOS transportation plan

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs city officials released a draft of the ConnectCOS transportation plan.

Once adopted, these will serve as guiding documents for future transportation projects in the city.

“ConnectCOS is very comprehensive in nature. It’s setting the guiding documents for future roadways and looks at existing conditions, looks where safety issues are, it looks at traffic operations,” explained Tim Roberts, the city’s Transportation Project Manager.

Some of the projects listed in the draft include widening Woodman Rd., providing a transit directly from Fort Carson to downtown Colorado Springs, and working on intersections that have safety concerns.

This plan has been under development for almost 2 years and officials are encouraging the community to provide public input on the draft plan.

“It’s important to get that public feedback. We want to make sure that this is addressing the community’s needs, the community’s interest. There are many different groups within in the city with different interests and we want to make sure we’re addressing as many as we can,” said Roberts.

The deadline to submit a comment is Dec. 6.

To view the complete draft and provide public input click here.

