Amber Alert in effect for missing North Carolina boy believed to be abducted

Please call 911, or 919-796-3317, or *HP if you see him.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WENDELL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert remains in effect Wednesday for a 9-year-old boy in Wendell, North Carolina, believed to have been abducted.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Bentley Gunner Stancil, according to WBTV.

He is described to be about 4 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs about 75 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bentley was last seen Tuesday, wearing a long sleeve black hoodie, black school backpack, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers. He was traveling east on Wendell Boulevard on foot from the Hardee’s Restaurant in Wendell.

Bentley’s abductor remains unknown.

Anyone with information about Bentley’s disappearance is asked to call 911 or the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 796-3317.

