Almost a million Coloradans expected to travel this Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanksgiving 2022 is set to become the second busiest holiday on record when it comes to travel after Thanksgiving 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Skyler McKinley with AAA says that the demand for travel is back in nearly every category, including: automobile travel, air travel, international travel, and cruising.

McKinley says anyone planning to take a flight for Thanksgiving should plan on arriving to the airport at least two to three hours prior to departure, and if you’re worried about delays or cancellations, consider booking the earliest direct flight possible.

“Then you can get to where you need to go even if there are delays and cancellations,” said McKinley. “Which we anticipate will be common.”

McKinley offers similar tips if you’re traveling by car. A general rule of thumb is to leave as early in the day as possible, or as late in the evening as possible because the worst traffic usually happens between noon and 8 p.m.

“If your aim is avoiding other drivers on the road, the best [time] is to travel Thanksgiving evening,” said McKinley. “Second to that, leaving before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on the day after Thanksgiving.”

McKinley also wants to warn drivers about possible delays on the major highways, including I-70 and I-25. He expects many people will be heading up to the high country now that ski resorts have begun to open for the season.

“I can promise you there will be moments you’re going to be stuck in traffic,” said McKinley. “When you’re stuck in traffic remember that you can’t be mad at traffic, you are traffic.”

