Almost a million Coloradans expected to travel this Thanksgiving

Almost a million Coloradans expected to travel this Thanksgiving
By Carel Lajara
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanksgiving 2022 is set to become the second busiest holiday on record when it comes to travel after Thanksgiving 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Skyler McKinley with AAA says that the demand for travel is back in nearly every category, including: automobile travel, air travel, international travel, and cruising.

McKinley says anyone planning to take a flight for Thanksgiving should plan on arriving to the airport at least two to three hours prior to departure, and if you’re worried about delays or cancellations, consider booking the earliest direct flight possible.

“Then you can get to where you need to go even if there are delays and cancellations,” said McKinley. “Which we anticipate will be common.”

McKinley offers similar tips if you’re traveling by car. A general rule of thumb is to leave as early in the day as possible, or as late in the evening as possible because the worst traffic usually happens between noon and 8 p.m.

“If your aim is avoiding other drivers on the road, the best [time] is to travel Thanksgiving evening,” said McKinley. “Second to that, leaving before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on the day after Thanksgiving.”

McKinley also wants to warn drivers about possible delays on the major highways, including I-70 and I-25. He expects many people will be heading up to the high country now that ski resorts have begun to open for the season.

“I can promise you there will be moments you’re going to be stuck in traffic,” said McKinley. “When you’re stuck in traffic remember that you can’t be mad at traffic, you are traffic.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where the race stands as of 7 a.m. Nov. 12, 2022.
House District 3 race still too close to call, with Boebert in the lead Monday
The Teller County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call from a child Sunday morning. ...
Double-shooting in Teller County under investigation as murder-suicide; 3 young children physically unharmed
Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Police activity at a Colorado Springs school 11/14/22.
Police activity near Banning Lewis Prep Academy in northeast Colorado Springs Monday
Capt. Morgan Taylor
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas

Latest News

The scene on Twin Creek Terrace on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Fountain police investigate shooting, father of 5 has a long road to recovery
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man charged with killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens enters plea
First lady Jill Biden waves as she and President Joe Biden walk to board Air Force One at John...
WATCH: First lady Jill Biden hosts reception for Native American Heritage Month
Almost a million Coloradans expected to travel this Thanksgiving
Almost a million Coloradans expected to travel this Thanksgiving