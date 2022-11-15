Water main break closes roadway in downtown Colorado Springs

Water main break.
Water main break.(Colorado Springs Utilities/Twitter)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break closed a roadway in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities announced Tejon Street was closed between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue. The utility organization added repairs are expected to last between 10 and 12 hours.

See the map below for reference:

