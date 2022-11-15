Water main break closes roadway in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break closed a roadway in downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities announced Tejon Street was closed between Colorado Avenue and Vermijo Avenue. The utility organization added repairs are expected to last between 10 and 12 hours.

See the map below for reference:

#TrafficAlert Tejon St is closed between Colorado Ave and Vermijo Ave while we repair a water main. Repairs are expected to last 10-12 hours, then we will repair the road. Please find an alternate route and drive slow in cone zones. #COSTraffic #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/gA08SCVeEO — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) November 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.