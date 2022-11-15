WANTED: Sexual assault suspect reportedly attacked victim on a Colorado trail
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are asking for help with identifying a man wanted for attempted sexual assault.
A sketch of the suspect was shared with the public on Tuesday and can be viewed at the top of this article. According to police, the attack happened on Oct. 17 at about 8:39 p.m. under the I-225 bridge on the Cherry Creek Trail.
More details on the suspect are in the crime poster below. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.