WANTED: Sexual assault suspect reportedly attacked victim on a Colorado trail

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are asking for help with identifying a man wanted for attempted sexual assault.

A sketch of the suspect was shared with the public on Tuesday and can be viewed at the top of this article. According to police, the attack happened on Oct. 17 at about 8:39 p.m. under the I-225 bridge on the Cherry Creek Trail.

More details on the suspect are in the crime poster below. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.

#Denver, can you help investigators identify this suspect? If you have any information, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/3MSek1s17e — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 15, 2022

