Thanksgiving turkey almost $25 dollars this year for southern Colorado food bank, compared to $16.75 last year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Your Thanksgiving dinner will cost a lot more this year!

11 News spoke with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, who reports last year turkeys cost about $16.75 each in bulk buy. This year, the cost is up almost $25

“A massive increase in price for those turkeys. Inflation caught a lot of people off guard this year,” said President and CEO Nate Springer.

Experts report not only is inflation driving the cost up for your Thanksgiving dinner, but so is extreme weather across the country and the avian flu. The IRI reports Thanksgiving will cost about 13.5% more this year compared to last.

“We’ve seen a whole new group of people, working class families, kind of cross the threshold into need over the last many months so we have a lot of people that are struggling for the first time and really could use your help,” said Springer.

Experts say some ways you can save on your Thanksgiving meal include not skipping out on the turkey, as one bird can give you many meals. Buy frozen over fresh, since items are often cheaper that way. Also, look for swaps, like buying canned items instead of making them from scratch.

“The pandemic, food banks were the winners across the United States because when all the restaurants were closed, farmers and the federal assistance that we got, there was only one place to send that food, and that was to food banks,” said Springer. “Our covid emergency programs ended, but inflation continued to go up. So, we saw an increased need, but that increased need hasn’t declined. It’s actually increased over the summer months. Really important time to be behind Care and Share, be behind food banking.”

Care and Share’s Take a Turkey to Work Day is Friday, November 18th. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Care and Share team and volunteers will be collecting frozen turkey donations at participating King Soopers locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Last year, Care and Share collected about 9,000 turkeys. This year, they hope to have a record-breaking year by collecting 10,000 turkeys. KKTV, a proud sponsor of this event, will be at a King Soopers on Friday collecting donations.

“Food is what unites us. It’s not just the turkey, it’s the thing at the center of the table that families gather around. We’re just so happy that we’re going to be able to help. Think about 10,000 families will be able to have that turkey, get their friends and families around the dinner table at Thanksgiving,” said Springer.

