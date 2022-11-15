Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Pueblo has declared a housing and shelter emergency beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through Sunday morning.

“During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless. The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration,” the order reads.

The emergency declaration begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 7 a.m. Sunday. Lows in Pueblo this week are slated to be in the teens and low 20s.

