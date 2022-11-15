Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency

City of Pueblo
City of Pueblo(City of Pueblo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The city of Pueblo has declared a housing and shelter emergency beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through Sunday morning.

“During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless. The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration,” the order reads.

The emergency declaration begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday and ends at 7 a.m. Sunday. Lows in Pueblo this week are slated to be in the teens and low 20s.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where the race stands as of 7 a.m. Nov. 12, 2022.
House District 3 race still too close to call, with Boebert in the lead Monday
The Teller County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call from a child Sunday morning. ...
Double-shooting in Teller County under investigation as murder-suicide; 3 young children physically unharmed
Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Police activity at a Colorado Springs school 11/14/22.
Police activity near Banning Lewis Prep Academy in northeast Colorado Springs Monday
Deadly crash graphic.
Colorado Springs woman dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas

Latest News

Care and Share turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving turkey almost $25 this year for southern Colorado food bank, compared to $16.75 last year
11.15.22
Staying cold with snow possible late week
Gas prices drop slightly ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel week
Beware of scams when donating this holidays season