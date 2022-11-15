Maximize Black Friday deals by planning ahead

Experts say check purchases against your budget as you shop
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Black Friday sales are a great way to save money on holiday purchases.

But Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, reminded us to go in with a plan: how much to spend and how to finance it.

Dale suggested that you sit down and figure out who you are buying gifts for this year, then make a list and allocate a dollar amount.  She cautioned not to forget to also budget for decorations and other expenses, like holiday meals and parties.

Dale said you need to know how you are going to pay for everything: whether it comes from your checking account or you plan to pay by credit card. If you use a credit card, have a plan to pay it back.

Dale shared a few other tips for Black Friday shopping:

  • Avoid impulse buys
  • Comparison shop
  • Check your purchases against your budget as you shop

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where the race stands as of 7 a.m. Nov. 12, 2022.
House District 3 race still too close to call, with Boebert in the lead Monday
The Teller County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call from a child Sunday morning. ...
Double-shooting in Teller County under investigation as murder-suicide; 3 young children physically unharmed
Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Police activity at a Colorado Springs school 11/14/22.
Police activity near Banning Lewis Prep Academy in northeast Colorado Springs Monday
Capt. Morgan Taylor
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas

Latest News

Sex assault suspect
WANTED: Sexual assault suspect reportedly attacked victim on a Colorado trail
First lady Jill Biden waves as she and President Joe Biden walk to board Air Force One at John...
WATCH LIVE: First lady Jill Biden hosts reception for Native American Heritage Month
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike on Ukraine, AP source says
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges