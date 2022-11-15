Man charged with killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens enters plea

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man authorities believe is responsible for ending the life of a teenager at a Colorado Springs Walgreens entered a plea on Tuesday.

Joshua Johnson is accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw inside the store off Centennial and Vindicator in June. Johnson is facing a number of charges including first-degree murder. On Tuesday, he entered a not guilty plea.

