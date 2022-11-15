Man charged with killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens enters plea

A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and Vindicator in Colorado Springs. Riley was killed in the store on June 11.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man authorities believe is responsible for ending the life of a teenager at a Colorado Springs Walgreens entered a plea on Tuesday.

Joshua Johnson is accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw inside the store off Centennial and Vindicator in June. Johnson is facing a number of charges including first-degree murder. On Tuesday, he entered a not guilty plea.

A fundraiser on behalf of Whitelaw was created. Click here for more information and to give.

Click here for previous coverage.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where the race stands as of 7 a.m. Nov. 12, 2022.
House District 3 race still too close to call, with Boebert in the lead Monday
The Teller County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call from a child Sunday morning. ...
Double-shooting in Teller County under investigation as murder-suicide; 3 young children physically unharmed
Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Police activity at a Colorado Springs school 11/14/22.
Police activity near Banning Lewis Prep Academy in northeast Colorado Springs Monday
Capt. Morgan Taylor
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas

Latest News

Capt. Morgan Taylor
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
Matt Smiley of Lake City poses for a photo with the new state record brook trout he caught Oct....
Another record-breaking brook trout caught in Colorado this year
Man charged with killing teen co-worker in Colorado Springs heads to court today
Man charged with killing teen co-worker in Colorado Springs heads to court today
A few flurries, cold week ahead
Staying cold with snow possible late week