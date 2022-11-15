Hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian along Powers in Colorado Springs

Hit-and-run crash investigation. 11/14/22.
Hit-and-run crash investigation. 11/14/22.(KKTV/Mike Petkash)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:07 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A reported hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation in Colorado Springs Monday night.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced northbound Powers was closed at Palmer Park Boulevard just before 8:30 p.m. for the investigation. Police at the scene of the crash told 11 News a man was crossing the road near Omaha Boulevard when he was hit. Early into the investigation, police believe it was a hit-and-run crash. Police add witnesses at the scene were able to get a license plate number and officers were able to track the suspect vehicle down.

Last time this article was updated, the condition of the pedestrian wasn’t available. Details on possible charges are unclear.

The roadway was back open at about 9:20 p.m., according to CDOT.

As more details are made available this article will be updated.

