Gas prices drop slightly ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel week

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re driving home for Thanksgiving, you might pay a little less for gas.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas has dropped slightly ahead of the holiday, from $3.80 to $3.77 in the last week. It’s a sharper decline if looking back a month; AAA says the national average was 13 cents higher at this time in October.

Colorado currently sits comfortably below the national average, at $3.47 (down from $3.51 a week ago). In Colorado Springs, the average is $3.36, while Pueblo is more expensive than the state average -- but still below the national -- at $3.56.

Unfortunately, gas is still significantly higher than any other time in the last four years, as seen in the below chart from AAA:

National gas price comparison, 2019-2022.
(AAA)

But AAA struck an optimistic note in its latest report Monday.

“While the national average has barely budged, there are now about 13 states with some stations selling gas below $3 a gallon,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “More gas stations could follow, which may be a big help with road trip budgeting as Thanksgiving approaches.”

Per GasBuddy, Colorado is one of those states, with a handful of gas stations boasting prices between $2.70-$2.99. Most of the gas stations are in northern Colorado, though one place in Florence is listing gas at $2.86.

In Colorado Springs, the cheapest gas is $3.06, and in Pueblo, the lowest price is $3.39.

Click here for the cheapest gas in your Colorado city, courtesy of GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

