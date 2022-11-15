Colorado Springs woman dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman is dead following a head-on crash along I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The law enforcement agency shared some details of the crash that happened in Geary County on Friday at about 3 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol believes a vehicle driven by John Wagnaar III was travelling westbound in the eastbound passing lane of the highway. The second car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane, driven by 31-year-old Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.

“Both vehicles collided head on,” Kansas State Patrol wrote in their online crash log.

Both Taylor and Wagnaar passed away.

