Another record-breaking brook trout caught in Colorado this year

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HINSDALE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man claimed the state record for a brook trout in the Centennial State last month.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the record-breaking catch with the public on Tuesday. Matt Smiley of Lake City reeled in an 8-pound, 9-ounce brook trout on Oct. 8 from Waterdog Lake, located on the east side of Lake City in Hinsdale County. The area is west of Monarch. The fish measured 26.25 inches in length and had a girth of 16 inches.

‘The experience of this catch has been surreal, and it took a few days to soak in. It’s a really special fish,” Smiley said. “The toughest thing for me with this whole deal was deciding to keep the fish. I’ve released so many over the years, but it was one of those deals where I made a quick decision and wanted to give this fish the recognition it deserves.”

This isn’t the first record-breaking catch for a brook trout in Colorado this year. In May, a man reeled in a 7.84-pound brook trout from Monarch Lake.

Click here for the full news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Click here for a list of state record catches in Colorado.

