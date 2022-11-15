Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs closed in both directions for a deadly crash Monday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash had both directions of S. Academy Boulevard closed in Colorado Springs Monday night.

When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 9 p.m. near S. Academy and Chelton Road, very few details were available. At about 9:45 p.m., police tweeted out both directions were closed for the investigation.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Northbound Academy shutdown at Murray and Southbound Academy shutdown at Chelton for a traffic accident. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 15, 2022

