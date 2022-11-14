Voice of the consumer: Good to help veterans, but be wary of charity scams

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On the heels of Veterans Day, I know a lot of us want to support our service members and veterans, but I want to make sure you don’t fall for scams.

We want to stop veteran charity scams. It’s important that you make sure to do your homework before you donate your hard-earned money. You might have seen this story on Fraud Friday during the “11 News at Noon” program.

“It really comes down to doing your research in these situations,” said Mark Fetterhoff with AARP ElderWatch Colorado. “There’s so many scammers out there that pose as entities that we want to give our hard-earned money to, like veteran organizations. The reality in so many situations is there are scammers out there who are just trying to be advantageous and take advantage of those really kind people.

“Doing your research and seeing if they’re registered to even solicit donations is really important.”

Fetterhoff tells me that veterans are often the victims of scams.

“There are other scams out there that target veterans and I’ll say one of them are people reaching out and asking for, or saying they can get, lump-sum benefits for different people who are veterans, as well,” Fetterhoff said.

“Offers that are too good to be true, saying, ‘Hey we’re going to give all of your veteran benefits right now,’ when in reality what they’re trying to do is either get your personal or financial information.

“Other scams might involve people who call you and ask you to update your military record. Again, these are people who are phishing for your personal and financial information.

“I think it’s terrible they’re targeting certain populations like this, but they do it with lots of different populations out there and military families, so it’s no shock to see scammers going after different populations,” he added.

If you donate money to a charity, make sure to pay with a safe method.

“Paying by gift cards, paying by peer-to-peer payment apps, paying by crypto (currency) are really common themes we hear about in terms of what scammers are asking for,” Fetterhoff said.

“So again, using verified credit cards that you have and going to websites to give that money is a much safer way of doing it and there’s many more consumer protections involved with paying with a credit card.”

You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado attorney general’s statewide consumer helpline at 800-222-4444. On behalf of KKTV, I want to thank our service members, veterans and their families.

Also, Take a Turkey to Work Day is happening Nov. 18. KKTV 11 News is teaming up with Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado to help local families in need this Thanksgiving. Volunteers will collect frozen turkey donations at several King Soopers locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

You can also collect frozen turkeys at your workplace and drop them off at collection sites. Or you can donate online at CareAndShare.org.

You can find more information and a list of collection sites at 11Cares.com.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.