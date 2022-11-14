Take a Turkey to Work Day returns to southern Colorado this Friday!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gobble gobble alert! Local non-profit Care and Share needs your help getting turkeys to families this Thanksgiving.

Data in 2019 showed that 1 in 9 people in southern Colorado is food insecure -- and with the price of many goods up significantly in the three years since, even more people may be finding their wallets strained. That’s why Care and Share is calling on fellow southern Coloradans to help put food on their neighbors’ tables. Nov. 18 marks the annual “Take a Turkey to Work Day,” Care and Share’s big push to get turkeys to families needing a little extra help.

“Our goal this year is to get 10,000 turkeys that we can then distribute to neighbors across southern Colorado. Last year we achieved just over 9,000 turkeys, so pretty amazing impact, and this year we are going to make it to our 10,000 goal,” said Care and Share President and CEO Nate Springer.

Despite the name, taking a turkey with you to the office Friday is just one way people can participate. You can also make an online donation by clicking here or drop off your turkeys between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on the 18th at any of the designated drop-off locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Those locations are as followed:

9225 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

7915 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

6030 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

3250 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

102 W. 29th St., Pueblo (King Soopers)

3050 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo (King Soopers)

2605 Preamble Point, Colorado Springs (Care and Share Distribution Center)

100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo (Care and Share Distribution Center)

“Think about 10,000 turkeys and what an impact it makes on people across southern Colorado,” Springer said. “I tell you, as inflation increases and the price of food increase about 12 percent, turkeys have become a lot more expensive. It costs about $25 to get a large turkey for our neighbors, and so we really want to provide as many turkeys as we can to people so they can celebrate Thanksgiving and just have a great holiday.

“... Think about all those great celebrations you’ve had over your lifetime, and we have so many more neighbors in need this year than we had last year because of the inflation, so just an important time to donate a turkey and makes someones life better with the holidays.”

For more information on Take a Turkey to Work Day, click here.

