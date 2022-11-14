Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night.

Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near Marksheffel just after 9 p.m. and fired his gun at the ceiling before ordering the employee to hand over cash. After getting what he came for, he jumped into the passenger side of a waiting car and took off. Police did not release the vehicle description and did not have information on the driver. The suspect in the robbery was only described as a white man wearing a hoodie and a mask.

Police tell 11 News the crime fits a pattern of robberies from over the weekend, though they didn’t elaborate further. Robbery detectives are currently investigating whether any or all of the crimes are related.

