Semi crash causes delays on S. Academy near I-25 south of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a semi was causing traffic delays in both directions of S. Academy south of Colorado Springs on Monday.

Just before 3:30 p.m. a traffic camera in the area showed an ambulance on scene of a crash involving a semi. According to Colorado State Patrol, some eastbound lanes of S. Academy were closed in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other details were available last time this article was updated.

Click here for a live traffic map. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

