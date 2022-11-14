Police activity near Banning Lewis Prep Academy in northeast Colorado Springs Monday

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation was taking place near Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy on the northeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday.

Last time this article was updated at 11:50 a.m., police were only able to share a few details about the activity in the area. According to CSPD, the incident started at about 10:50 a.m. According to a sergeant with the police department, the investigation was still active at that time and there was no known threat for the school.

The school is located off Vista Del PIco Boulevard to the northeast of Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road.

KKTV 11 News reached out to the school for comment and left a message. As more details become available this article will be updated.

