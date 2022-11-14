A pediatrician’s advice for students with ADHD ahead of the holidays

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Classrooms across the community have about a month left until the end of the semester and, of course, the holiday break between then and now.

While that might be exciting for most people, parents of students who have ADHD might find this time of the year pretty stressful.

“Kids with ADHD are known to struggle with several different things. They have a hard time managing their attention, their impulses, and emotions,” explained behavioral pediatrician, Dr. Nerissa Bauer.

“It’s about this time of the year where we’re halfway through the school year and they may be feeling a little bit defeated, but it’s so important to help re-frame those challenges and talk with your child about some of the things we’re doing well,” said Bauer and adds there are several things parents can do to keep their student on track for the rest of the semester.

Stick to a routine with your child. Have 3 meals a day and eat them at the same time. Also, make sure those foods are high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids found in fish and avocados.

“You want to teach them to eat colors of the rainbow,” explained Bauer. Different colored fruits and vegetable can be more interesting and help maintain energy levels throughout the day.

However, Bauer argues one of the most important things to consider is having a bedtime and making sure you child is getting enough sleep. “That’s the number one thing, especially around the holidays. If parents can try to maintain a routine and stick with protecting the sleep of their child, it can go a long way with preventing some meltdowns.”

Having a student with ADHD can be challenging, but practicing patience and understanding gives them the opportunity to grow.

“Having ADHD isn’t necessarily a good or a bad thing. It just is. It’s a part of your brain, but when kids can learn and get access to child-friendly information, even as early as just age 3 or 4, and just be understanding and sensitive to their challenges, then that way they can learn to love themselves,” said Bauer.

