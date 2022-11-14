Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2022

Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.
Target, Walmart and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 | Google Maps | AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 24.

In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020.

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving, and they will reopen Nov. 25 for in-person shopping, some with extended hours.

Be sure to check area locations for specific store hours as you create your Black Friday shopping plans.

Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day:

  • Banana Republic
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • BJ’s
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • DSW (hours vary by location)
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • Home Goods
  • Hy-Vee
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Office Depot
  • Office Max
  • Old Navy
  • Petco
  • Petsmart
  • REI (also closed on Black Friday)
  • Target
  • TJ Maxx
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Ulta
  • Walmart

*This list will be updated as more major retailers confirm store hours.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 43 year old man from Colorado Springs was driving in the wrong direction on I-25 around...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs; alcohol suspected
The Teller County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call from a child Sunday morning. ...
Double-shooting in Teller County under investigation as murder-suicide; 3 young children unharmed
The scene on southbound I-25 between the Fillmore and Garden of the Gods exits.
Deer causes multiple collisions on I-25
Registered sex offender Frank McQueen.
Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs
The scene on Twin Creek Terrace on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.
Fountain police investigating shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks; Biden talks Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
Care and Share is hoping to collect 10,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving 2022!
Take a Turkey to Work Day returns to southern Colorado this Friday!
Biden gives remarks from Indonesia
The billionaire has said he's giving away most of his money to charity.
Jeff Bezos talks about Dolly Parton, giving away money