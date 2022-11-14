House District 3 race still too close to call, with Boebert in the lead Monday

Where the race stands as of the morning of Nov. 14, 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:44 AM MST
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly a week after Election Day, the race between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and challenger Adam Frisch remains too close to call.

Boebert leads Frisch by about 1,100 votes Monday morning -- still within the half-percentage margin that under Colorado law would trigger an automatic recount. According to the latest results by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, Boebert has 50.17 percent of the vote, while Frisch has 49.83 percent.

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert Ortiz told 11 News every single ballot is crucial to the race. Ballots from military and overseas voters are expected in Pueblo County and other parts of the state by Wednesday, and Ortiz said he believed all votes should be in and counted by the end of this week. He told 11 News last week that people tallying ballots had hit 40 hours of work in just three days.

“I think it’s important that everybody support the people that are out there and volunteering to be judges and election staff because it is a very difficult job that they’re doing right now, so I would just tell everybody if you have somebody in your family or friends that is a poll worker, thank them today,” he said.

