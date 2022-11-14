Airport shuttle service now in Pueblo area to Colorado Springs, Denver airports

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up Pueblo residents! An airport shuttle service is expanding further into southern Colorado.

11 News spoke with Groome Transportation, who is launching 11 daily round trips from the Pueblo area to the Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport Monday, in addition to its original 20 round trips daily between Colorado Springs and Denver airports.

“This is a much-needed service to the Pueblo area as there is no other transportation service that went between Colorado Springs Airport and Denver Airport on a regular basis,” said Southern Colorado Operations Manager Christopher Schroeder. “Pueblo is a wonderful community. They are an area that is expanding as well, and services like this will provide a better infrastructure for them to have that expansion.”

After resuming shuttle service between Colorado Springs and the Denver airport in late-July 2020, Groome Transportation has seen a steady increase in demand as more travelers take to the skies.

“We are expecting to be very busy this holiday season and we do encourage people to book ahead,” said Schroeder. “We are thrilled to be expanding our service to Pueblo, to offer a wonderful system for them to be able to get transportation to and from airlines and be able to visit their families during the holiday season and even after the holiday season.”

