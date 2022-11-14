1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.

“Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division responded to the scene and began to investigate,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. “The name of the victim will not be released at this time pending identification by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin. There is no known threat to the community. This is a continuing active investigation and information will be released as the investigation allows.”

The victim was publicly identified as a man. It isn’t clear if anyone will face charges tied to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.

