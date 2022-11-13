Shooting under investigation in Teller County

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:05 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Teller County Sunday morning.

At the time of this writing, the sheriff’s office has released few details, confirming only that the suspect is accounted for. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News there were children at the location of the shooting but that they were unharmed. No information about the number of victims or status of the victims has been released.

The shooting reportedly happened in Florissant.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Sunday; keep refreshing this page.

