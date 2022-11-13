One dead, two seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs, alcohol suspected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash on I-25 near South Academy this morning.

Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-25 when he collided with a Ford F150. The Dodge driver, from Colorado Springs, died on scene.

A 30-year-old male driver and 30-year-old female passenger in the Ford were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

11 News has not received any names of the people involved. Troopers tell 11 News alcohol was suspected for the driver of the Dodge. 11 News will update this article once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.