At least eight vehicles involved in I-25 crash, several lanes shut down

At least eight vehicles involved in I-25 crash(KKTV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:38 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least eight vehicles are involved in a crash on I-25 near the Fillmore exit Saturday night.

Multiple agencies are responding to the scene including police, fire, and medical.

Southbound lanes of I-25 are shut down at Garden of the Gods according to Colorado Springs Police.

We are working to learn more about this crash and will update this article.

