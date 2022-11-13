Fountain police investigating shooting

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(MGN)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -

Police in Fountain are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning.

They say that officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Twin Creek Terrace for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Fountain Police say that this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

This article will be updated with the latest information.

