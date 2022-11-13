Double-shooting in Teller County under investigation as murder-suicide; 3 young children unharmed

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Three small children are unharmed after they were taken from the scene of a deadly double-shooting Sunday morning.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a 911 call in the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision just before 7:20 a.m.

“Upon arrival, deputies found two deceased parties and three unharmed children,” said Lt. West Walter with the sheriff’s office.

Walter confirmed with 11 News that the shooting is being investigated as a probable murder-suicide. The identities of the suspect and victim are being withheld at this time until all relatives can be notified, but Walter said they are a couple.

The children are currently with the Department of Human Services, but relatives are en route, Walter added.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

