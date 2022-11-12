Suspect arrested after Aurora shooting that killed 1 boy, injured another

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - An arrest has been made after a shooting that killed one boy and injured another, Aurora police announced Saturday morning.

Rolando Felipe, 18, was detained as a person of interest shortly after the shooting on Zion Street in Aurora on Friday afternoon. Police said shots were fired from the inside of a sedan at two boys, 12 and 14, as they were walking up the street just before 3 p.m. The vehicle left the scene, but was quickly located.

Both of the boys shot were immediately transported to the hospital. According to police, the 12-year-old died shortly after, and the 14-year-old was treated for serious injuries.

Felipe was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Aurora police asked anyone with additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

