Suspect arrested after Aurora shooting that killed 1 boy, injured another

Rolando Felipe, 18, was arrested Friday night following a shooting that killed a 12-year-old...
Rolando Felipe, 18, was arrested Friday night following a shooting that killed a 12-year-old and seriously injured a 14-year-old in Aurora.(Aurora Police Department)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - An arrest has been made after a shooting that killed one boy and injured another, Aurora police announced Saturday morning.

Rolando Felipe, 18, was detained as a person of interest shortly after the shooting on Zion Street in Aurora on Friday afternoon. Police said shots were fired from the inside of a sedan at two boys, 12 and 14, as they were walking up the street just before 3 p.m. The vehicle left the scene, but was quickly located.

Both of the boys shot were immediately transported to the hospital. According to police, the 12-year-old died shortly after, and the 14-year-old was treated for serious injuries.

Felipe was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Aurora police asked anyone with additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on scene after body found
Colorado Springs firefighter charged after deadly incident involving a brush truck
Registered sex offender Frank McQueen.
Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs
Election results
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
Wendy’s is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu.
Wendy’s debuts first-ever holiday Frosty
Cimarron Hills firefighters repsponded to a house fire on Pinyon Jay Drive on Friday morning,...
Firefighters respond to house fire near Colorado Springs

Latest News

Cool weekend, colder next week
Decent Weekend
11/11/22
WATCH: Fire displaces family in El Paso County
Registered sex offender Frank McQueen.
Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs
11/11/22
WATCH: Infant missing from Denver found safe, father arrested