Police investigating shooting at house party in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting late Friday night at a house party in northeast Colorado Springs left one person injured, according to police.

Police said they responded to a reported shooting on Rushford Place, near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Stetson Hills Boulevard, just before midnight.

When police arrived on scene, they said multiple people reported that shots had been fired. Police found one person with gunshot wounds, who was then transported to the hospital. As of Saturday morning, the person’s condition had not been released.

No arrests have been made yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

