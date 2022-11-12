Memories of fallen veteran found inside home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A small tribute honoring the life of a fallen Fort Carson soldier is going viral. Sgt. First Class Will Lindsay was killed in Afghanistan in March of 2019.

Now, his memory lives on as a veteran and his family moved into the place he once called home after Lindsay’s four daughters left special notes all around the house in Colorado Springs for the new owners.

Sophia Byrd knows what it’s like to live in a military family. Her dad is a veteran and the sticky notes left scattered throughout the house they closed on this week, hit home.

“To see little kids living through my worst nightmare when I was a kid, that it made me tear up a little bit,” said Sophia, a new resident of the home.

The notes were left by a Gold Star family, the Lindsay’s, which brings out a special connection to Charles Byrd, the new homeowner and veteran.

“Being a former military person, a veteran, that sticks to the heart. We see too many of those and it was one of those things that just started the whole idea when we walked in that it might be the house,” said Charles.

The special notes are something the Byrd Family said they will cherish forever.

“Every time I walk past those places, I remember that little pink sticky note with a little kid writing and I remember their dad,” said Sophia.

Lindsay’s wife told 11News that she and her daughter are starting a new chapter in their live.

The Byrd Family said that they are planning to plant a tree in the backyard in memory of Sgt. First Class Will Lindsay.

