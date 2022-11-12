Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The law enforcement agency is reporting their Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) joined other officers with contacting people under the S. Nevada Avenue bridge near I-25 after multiple trespassing and camping complaints.

“With the assistance of Gold Hill Patrol Officers, HOT Officers contacted 17 individuals trespassing on C-DOT property under the bridge,” police wrote in their online blotter. “All 17 individuals were cited for trespassing with 8 of those individuals being released after receiving their ticket. Of the remaining 9, 4 were taken into custody on Felony/Misdemeanor warrants and the remaining 4 for Misdemeanor warrants only.”

One of the people identified was a sex offender, 57-year-old Frank McQueen. According to online records, McQueen was convicted of sex assault on child twice. McQueen also has a history of failing to register as a sex offender. McQueen was taken into custody on Thursday for failing to register as a sex offender, again.

The people taken into custody were wanted on a variety of felon and misdemeanor warrants. There were also two people cited for possession of drugs.

“All totaled 8 Felony Warrants and 15 Misdemeanor Warrants were cleared out, 1 additional Felony Charge served, and 19 citations issued for trespass and narcotics violations,” police added in their blotter. “Much of the area was also cleaned up by the Neighborhood Services Quality of Life Team.”

