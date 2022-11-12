1 dead after single vehicle crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A man is dead after a single car crash in Pueblo Saturday morning.

Colorado State Patrol troopers said the crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Highway 50 at Wago Drive.

The driver was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West, and officials said he was the only one in the vehicle. He died from his injuries on scene.

Officials said they are investigating speed as a possible factor in the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not considered factors.

