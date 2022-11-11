The need for foster and adoptive families continues to grow

11 News this Morning at 6 am
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - November is National Adoption Month and raises awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families.

That need is greater than ever following a sharp decline in adoptions across the country.

This decreases started as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the National Council on Adoption’s spring 2022 report, adoptions declined dramatically between 2019 and 2020.

In Colorado, the total number of domestic adoptions decreased by 12%.

The need for foster families has also increased as the same report shows a 13% decrease in adoptions from foster care nationally.

Ben Schoch, Foster Care Director at Kids Crossing in Colorado Springs, encourages everyone to think about fostering a child.

“It gives you the chance to bring the child into your home, get to know them, and there is some acclimation time and time to really build a strong relationship,” explained Schoch.

Fostering is usually a short-term solution for a child while they wait to potentially return to their birth family, however, fostering can turn into adoption.

“Every once in a while, we’re able to be part of an adoption story to where a child from foster care is adopted into their foster home and that becomes their forever home,” said Schoch.

For more information on becoming a foster parent click here.

