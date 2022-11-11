Man suspected of shooting and killing 73-year-old woman in Pueblo County

Max E. Struck
Max E. Struck(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County believe they have the man responsible for the death of a 73-year-old woman in custody.

On Thursday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 35-year-old Max E. Struck. Police believe Struck shot and killed Patti Magby in a home off Bergemann Road on Oct. 21. The area is southwest of Pueblo.

“Detectives learned the night of the incident, Magby, who lived nearby on Bergemann Road, had gone to Struck’s residence for an unknown reason,” part of a news release from the sheriff’s office reads. “Struck fired a gun and Magby, who was not armed, was killed.”

Struck was arrested Thursday afternoon.

“I commend our detectives for their thorough investigative work in this case that led to the arrest warrant being issued and this subsequent arrest,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero.

