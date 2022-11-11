Infant missing from Denver found safe, father arrested

Riott Garner is 11 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 25 pounds.
Riott Garner is 11 months old with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 25 pounds.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The 11-month-old at the center of a days-long search was found safe, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver police announced Friday morning.

An Amber Alert was issued for Riott Garner on Wednesday. Police believed Garner was taken by his father, Anwar Rhodes, when the alert was issued.

Denver police said Friday morning that authorities in Wyoming located Garner and Rhodes, and Rhodes was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election results
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
As of 5:20 p.m. on 11/10/22.
Rep. Boebert and Frisch race for U.S. House District 3 still too close to call Thursday
Breven Herron
Teen arrested in 7 robberies across Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
25-year-old suspected of uploading child porn in Colorado Springs
Amber Alert
Amber Alert still active for missing infant from Denver; police update suspect vehicle

Latest News

Cold Veterans Day
Chilly Friday
Kids Crossing, a local child placement agency in Colorado Springs.
The need for foster and adoptive families continues to grow
Max E. Struck
Man suspected of shooting and killing 73-year-old woman in Pueblo County
Urgent need for adoptive families n the United States
Pandemic hits adoptive families