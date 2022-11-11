Infant missing from Denver found safe, father arrested

DENVER (KKTV) - The 11-month-old at the center of a days-long search was found safe, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver police announced Friday morning.

An Amber Alert was issued for Riott Garner on Wednesday. Police believed Garner was taken by his father, Anwar Rhodes, when the alert was issued.

Denver police said Friday morning that authorities in Wyoming located Garner and Rhodes, and Rhodes was taken into custody.

UPDATE: Thanks to a tip, authorities in Wyoming in the past hour located the child safe and arrested Anwar Rhodes. We are working to reunite the infant with his mother, and appreciate the assistance of the public and news media for sharing the Amber Alert information. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 11, 2022

