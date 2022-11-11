Infant missing from Denver found safe, father arrested
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The 11-month-old at the center of a days-long search was found safe, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver police announced Friday morning.
An Amber Alert was issued for Riott Garner on Wednesday. Police believed Garner was taken by his father, Anwar Rhodes, when the alert was issued.
Denver police said Friday morning that authorities in Wyoming located Garner and Rhodes, and Rhodes was taken into custody.
