Ice skating opens at downtown Colorado Springs park

By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The only outdoor skating rink in the downtown Colorado Springs area is set to open to the public Friday afternoon.

Skate in the Park at Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., will be open to the public from Friday until Jan. 31, 2023. City representatives said the rink welcomes an average of 22,000 people every season, and they believe it has become an “unofficial kickoff to the holiday season.”

Ice skating at the rink costs $10, including skate rental. Children four and under are free with a paid adult. Representatives said the rink offers something for everyone, and a list of events for the season is available at their website.

