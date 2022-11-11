Firefighters respond to house fire near Colorado Springs

Cimarron Hills firefighters repsponded to a house fire on Pinyon Jay Drive on Friday morning,...
Cimarron Hills firefighters repsponded to a house fire on Pinyon Jay Drive on Friday morning, 11/11/22(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM MST
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado Springs Friday morning.

The house fire occurred on Pinyon Jay Drive, near Constitution Avenue and Highway 24, and firefighters said it appeared to have started in the home’s garage.

Firefighters said both cars in the garage were totaled. Firefighters from the Cimarron Hills Fire Department and the Falcon Fire Department were both on scene.

According to a firefighter on scene, a family of three was displaced and will be staying with family in town.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

