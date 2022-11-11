Deadly shooting involving police near a Colorado Springs school in October of 2021 justified by DA's Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office released a report on Thursday stating a deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs police last year was justified.

The shooting occurred near the Vanguard School close to I-25 and S. Nevada Avenue on Oct. 28, 2021. Police report the incident started when they received reports of shots being fired near S. Nevada and Brookside. The Vanguard School was placed on lockout status before the suspect reportedly went on school property. Officers reportedly first made contact with the suspect at Hunter Avenue and South Corona Avenue. During the first contact, the suspect pointed a firearm at officers, and at least one officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, police told 11 News the day of the shooting.

The suspect fled after the first shots were fired by police. The suspect was contacted again in the 1700 block of S. Wahsatch. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at officers again and officers fired shots. The suspect, identified as Ahmad Akeem Abdul Muhammad, died.

According to the DA’s report released on Thursday, officers had “reasonable belief that Mr. Muhammed did in fact pose an imminent danger to multiple police officers including themselves, adults and/or children who could be in the vehicles, and to the civilians potentially occupying the homes, and school in the immediate area.” The use of deadly force was justified, the report adds.

Read the full report below:

