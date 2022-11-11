Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Pueblo
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation in Pueblo Thursday night.
At about 4:55 p.m. police asked the public to avoid the intersection of N. Iola Avenue and E. 4th Street. The neighborhood is east of I-25, between N. Hudson Avenua dn S. Joplin Avenue.
Last time this article was updated, the status of the pedestrian was not available.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.