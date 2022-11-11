Colorado Springs firefighter charged after deadly incident involving a brush truck

One dead after being hit by brush truck
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter was charged with careless driving after a deadly incident involving a brush truck.

Firefighters were called to Dorchester Park near Nevada and I-25 on Oct. 16 after reports of a man trying to start a fire. A brush truck was called after crews learned a tree stump was on fire in an area an engine truck couldn’t reach.

“A CSFD Brush Truck, which is meant to assist in fighting fires in these types of locations, responded to the scene with the Engine,” police wrote in a previous news release. “The brush truck tried to enter the park along the southeast corner of the park. Due to the old parking lot being blocked off, the truck drove south from the parking area where the park and curb meet. This area has been repeatedly driven over and is therefore dirt. Where the worn dirt path and grassy area meet, there was debris consisting of blankets and other items on the ground. The brush truck attempted to turn west in this area. As the brush truck made the turn, it struck the victim, Margaret Miller, who was under the items on the ground.”

Miller, 76, died at the scene.

On Thursday, Firefighter Wesley Cosgrove was charged with Careless Driving resulting in Death. The charge is a misdemeanor. As of Friday, Cosgrove remained on full duty.

The case is still ongoing as of Friday and CSFD is not providing any other comment.

