Airport Road closed because of water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy road in Colorado Springs will be closed for an unknown amount of time. There’s a water main break on Airport Road between Jewel Street and Chelton Road. This is near Valley Hi Golf Course. Police say before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, they noticed the water main break on Airport west of Chelton.

Colorado Spring Utilities has been called and barricades have been set up.

There’s a detour around the area.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

