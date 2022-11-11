Airport Road closed because of water main break

Water main break on Airport Road
Water main break on Airport Road(Tim Paige)
By Lindsey Boetsch
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy road in Colorado Springs will be closed for an unknown amount of time. There’s a water main break on Airport Road between Jewel Street and Chelton Road. This is near Valley Hi Golf Course. Police say before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, they noticed the water main break on Airport west of Chelton.

Colorado Spring Utilities has been called and barricades have been set up.

There’s a detour around the area.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

