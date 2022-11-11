64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home

The HSPPR is asking for help after they took in 64 cats on 11/9/22.
The HSPPR is asking for help after they took in 64 cats on 11/9/22.(HSPPR)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home.

The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old.

“For us to properly care for these cats, our Colorado Springs shelter had to utilize our emergency sheltering,” the humane society added in a social media post. “The resources needed for this large influx of animals is incredibly draining, and we rely on your thoughtful support in times like these.”

It isn’t clear if anyone will face charges tied to this incident. Those interested in helping the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region provide care to these cats and other animals can donate by clicking here.

