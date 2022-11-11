2 wolf dogs found dead in Colorado, family searching for answers

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two wolf dogs have been found dead and one injured at the Mattersville wolf sanctuary in Sedalia. Mattersville is a non-profit organization that provides free housing to veterans, adoption of wolf dogs and animal therapy to individuals struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

A wolf dog is a hybrid breed between a domesticated canine and a wolf.

29-year-old Tyler Stapish is facing felony charges of aggravated animal cruelty for allegedly shooting and killing one of the wolf dogs. Stapish is also facing felony menacing for then reportedly turning the gun on the wolf dog’s owner. Douglas County court records show Stapish lives next door to the Mattersville sanctuary. 11 News has reached out to Stapish’s attorney for statement, but they declined to comment amidst pending charges.

There have not been any charges filed in the other two cases pertaining to the wolf dogs, as investigators say there is insufficient evidence as of Friday.

Lori Dos Santos Pursell and Will Pursell, a couple who helps run the sanctuary, say they’ve lost what they consider not just a pet or emotional support animal, but a member of their family.

“I watched my mom die six months before they killed Saga, so that was very, very hard for me because she was helping me get through everything,” Lori Pursell explained emotionally.

This all began March 10 when a wolf dog named Saga got out of her enclosure and was reportedly roaming near the property line of the Mattersville sanctuary, off of highway 67 between Woodland Park and Deckers. As Will Pursell explained he was running to get his dog, while calling out for her to not be harmed, he says Saga was then shot and killed by Stapish.

“I chased her up and down the side of the hill that was, at that time, full of snow and I just, I couldn’t get there fast enough,” Will Pursell recounted while holding back tears.

Drew Robertson, the founder of Mattersville, says his inspiration to start the non-profit was his best friend who took his life due to PTSD after two military tours.

“Somebody doesn’t have to be a veteran participant, somebody doesn’t have to be a veteran, if they’re hurting, they’re struggling, they’re suffering through PTSD and they need support from our pack we make ourselves available for them at no charge,” Robertson said.

The sanctuary says another wolf dog was shot, but survived a few months ago. It isn’t clear who shot the second animal. However, right before that and after the death of Saga, they lost a second wolf dog that was poisoned.

“We took samples, we were suspicious it could’ve been a poison, and sent the samples off to the lab specifically running fresh tissue samples for poison and it did come out positive for poison. A dicoumarol rat poison,” says Dr. Sheila Ricewatkins, the veterinarian for Mattersville.

Ricewatkins submitted this toxicology report to investigators.

“Generally if people are gonna use poisons, they probably are using it on, looking for rats, mice, whatever in areas of the home where they shouldn’t be able to get accessed by pets,” said Ricewatkins. “Mattersville doesn’t use any poisons.”

Of the three cases, Saga’s death is the only one that has ended in an arrest. Meanwhile, the poisoning death and shooting of the injured wolf dog remain mysteries.

Stapish will be back in court next month in relation to the death of Saga.

More information on Mattersville and their resources can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.