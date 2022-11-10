Youth pastor with Salvation Army accused of sending porn to a kid in Fountain, police seek other potential victims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 38-year-old man was arrested in Fountain as police have reason to believe he was sending porn to a child.

The City of Fountain shared details on the case with the public on Thursday, including a mugshot of Jeffery Williams. Fountain Police started their investigation on Oct. 13. Investigators claim Williams was sending “sexually explicit material” to a child who attended his youth group.

“From 2013 to 2017, Williams was a pastor with the Salvation Army when it was located at 901 N. Santa Fe Ave in Fountain,” part of a news release from the City of Fountain reads. “Williams turned himself in to the Fountain Police Department on November 10, 2022 and was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges: Unlawful Sexual Communication in a Position of Trust and Obscenity.”

Investigators are now asking any other potential victims to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Corporal Tori Slater at (719) 382-4288.

