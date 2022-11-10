WATCH LIVE: State of the Region Address for El Paso County

By Carel Lajara
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Vanderwerf will deliver the annual State of the Region address.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 11:40 a.m.

This year’s them is “Together Towards Tomorrow.” Commissioner Vanderwerf is expected to discuss plans to strengthen the region’s economy, workforce, and infrastructure. As well as the partnerships aimed to address challenges in the community and improve quality of life for residents.

The event is hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

